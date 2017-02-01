This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Walkability and accessability conference coming to Butte
The Building Active Communities Institute (BACI) will hold a conference in Butte on May 16th – 18th to discuss the walkability and accessability issues that confront our cities in Montana. The conference will take place at Montana Tech. Teams from different cities are encouraged to apply for participation in the conference to discuss these issues. Information for application can be obtained from Cathy Costakis with the Montana Nutrition and Physical Activity program at www.dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth.aspx, or at 406-994-5734. The goal of the program, and the conference will be to identify problems and seek solutions through a change in environmemnt to assist the 30% of the population that do not drive. The local point of contact concerning the conference is Cassie weightman with the Montana Independent Living Project, she can be reached at 406-782-4834.