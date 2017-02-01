Some support for all people affected by President Trump's freeze on people seeking asylum in the U.S. is in sight. Several American companies have announced their plans to hire, house or otherwise offer support to these people. Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks says they plan to hire 10,000 refugees in the next five years in the 75 countries where it has businesses, reports NPR.Just a few days after a fire destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas, donations have well surpassed what what was asked for to rebuild. The donations have come from a wide range of people and have passed $1 million. Also at least four churches and a synagogue have said that the Muslims are welcome to hold services in their respective buildings, reports NPR.On Wednesday Former vice president Joe Biden and his Wife Jill Biden said that they will open a foundation to fight for equal rights for all people. They will continue to advance issues important to them such as Cancer Moonshot Initiative and Violence Against Women Act and equal rights. They will also focus on affordable education, particularly community colleges, reports Politico.Colorado federal appeals court judge, Neil Gorsuch was nominated by Trump on Tuesday for the Supreme court seat left open upon Scalia's death. Gorsuch appears to be a favorite of the conservative legal establishment. The Democrats promise a fight since the Supreme Court seat has been intentionally left open by the Republican Senate for almost a year, media reports.Over the last three months, the Wall Street Journal has had two rounds of layoffs. The latest targeted its Asia and Europe bureaus, adweek.com reported in its Fishbowl section.