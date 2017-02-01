City Desk



for ButteNews.net

by Tyler Morrison



A Montana February is still far enough away from spring that we have plenty of time to focus on the things that really matter in life. Our hearts and minds turn to within our own homes and prompt us to appreciate those who really mean the most. In fact, every February has a special day on the calendar reminding us to take some time from our busy schedules, to love and adore, with all our heart, what should really be most important in our lives; tailgating food.

I love any occasion which provides a chance to binge, with impunity, on American classic finger foods. Hot wings, bagel bites, (insert absurdly high number here) layer dips, and any dish containing American cheese. I never have quite understood why processed cheeses get such a bad rap. Having spent some time working as a cheese monger, I can assure you gaining familiarity with the manufacturing process of even the snootiest European cheeses will cause an arched eyebrow or two. So, let’s take a brief moment from our football watching and groundhog catching, and learn about the comfort food that no American should be hesitant to serve at their next party.

What is a processed cheese? Well, processed cheese is made from any number of natural cheeses that may vary in sharpness and flavor. These traditional cheeses are shredded and heated to a molten mass. The molten mass of protein, water and oil is emulsified (particles evenly distributed in a fluid) with suitable emulsifying salts to produce a stable oil-in-water emulsion. Depending on the desired end use, the melted mixture is then reformed and packaged into blocks, or as slices, or into tubs or jars.

Interestingly enough, American cheese isn’t really American at all. Although somewhat uncertain, the origins of processed cheese are thought to date back to Swiss cheese fondue. German Kochkase (cooked cheese), French Cancoillotte or Canquillotte and Welsh Rarebit. Kochkase and Cancoillotte were made with coagulated sour milk or skimmed milk; Fondue was made from Swiss cheese, which is a rennet cheese. Soda was added in the preparation of Kochkase, and eggs were used to make Cancoillotte. Wine and/or beer were used to prepare Fondue. Now, admittedly, that all sounds pretty fancy, but the point is the idea of adding other ingredients, (especially salty, acidic ingredients) to adapt a natural cheese for various uses has been around for a long time.

Commercially, the first processed cheese was developed by Walter Gerber and Fritz Stettler in Switzerland in 1911. In this process, natural Emmentaler cheese was shredded and heated with sodium citrate to produce a homogeneous product which firmed when cooled. The initial intent of this product was to improve shelf-life of cheese shipped to warmer climates. This proved to be a huge hit as the now solidified cheese would keep far longer than a traditional cheese, and because of the stabilizing agents added for homogenization, the cheese could be melted without separating into a greasy disaster.

Domestic cheesemaking was transformed forever when Jesse Williams created the first American cheese factory in 1851, in New York. It started as a father-son venture, conceived, in part, to cover for his son's poor cheesemaking skills. By buying up milk from surrounding herds and pooling it to make cheese at one location, Williams made commercial cheesemaking more viable and American cheese more reliably decent. From New York outwards, these new, distinctly American cheese factories spread. Generic, factory cheddar became so common that Americans simply called it "store cheese," or "yellow cheese." Then came James L. Kraft, who in 1903 moved from Canada to Chicago, bought a horse and wagon, and started…well, you know the rest.

Over a hundred and fifty years later, what was known as "American cheese" moved from farmhouse to factory to laboratory, from wheels to waxed blocks to single-serving packets. In the last few decades we've started importing more cheeses of more varieties; and a new wave of "artisanal" cheesemakers promise to revamp the image of American dairy. Still, it's hard to believe that the generic title, "American cheese," will ever be wrenched from the most generic of all cheeses, the topping on Big Macs and grilled cheese sandwiches. What other product could epitomize with such grace this essential tendency in culinary history and the American identity?

