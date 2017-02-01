This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Lively panel finishes up economic outlook seminar
Check Your Briefs
American companies to hire refugee'sFebruary 1, 2017
Some support for all people affected by President Trump's freeze on people seeking asylum in the U.S. is in sight. Several American companies have announced their plans to hire, house or otherwise offer support to these people. Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks says they plan to hire 10,000 refugees in the next five years in the 75 countries where it has businesses, reports NPR.
Torched Texas Mosque receives overwhelming donationsFebruary 1, 2017
Just a few days after a fire destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas, donations have well surpassed what what was asked for to rebuild. The donations have come from a wide range of people and have passed $1 million. Also at least four churches and a synagogue have said that the Muslims are welcome to hold services in their respective buildings, reports NPR.
Joe and Jill Biden to fight for equal rightsFebruary 1, 2017
On Wednesday Former vice president Joe Biden and his Wife Jill Biden said that they will open a foundation to fight for equal rights for all people. They will continue to advance issues important to them such as Cancer Moonshot Initiative and Violence Against Women Act and equal rights. They will also focus on affordable education, particularly community colleges, reports Politico.
Trump nominates Neil GorsuchFebruary 1, 2017
Colorado federal appeals court judge, Neil Gorsuch was nominated by Trump on Tuesday for the Supreme court seat left open upon Scalia's death. Gorsuch appears to be a favorite of the conservative legal establishment. The Democrats promise a fight since the Supreme Court seat has been intentionally left open by the Republican Senate for almost a year, media reports.
Wall Street Journal cuts staff againJan. 31, 2017
Cutting news
Over the last three months, the Wall Street Journal has had two rounds of layoffs. The latest targeted its Asia and Europe bureaus, adweek.com reported in its Fishbowl section.
City Desk
Lively panel finishes up economic outlook seminar
ButteNews.net
On Thursday The University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research brought its annual road show to Butte. The seminar took place in Northwestern Energy's Uptown HQ. The moderator, who can only be heard in the video, is Ian Marquand.
t
Latest News
- Lively panel finishes up economic outlook seminar
- VISITOR RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE AT ST. JAMES HEALTHCARE February 2017
- Executive Order Leaves Refugee with Few Options
- Coach Bob Green will drop first puck at Butte Cobras free game on Thursday February 2, 2017
- Oredigger Football Announces Additional Recruits
- Awesome things happening at the BSBPL
- NorthWestern to Pass Property Tax Increase onto Customers; PSC Protests Broken Tax Policy
- This Week in Labor History Feb 8 – 14
- Montana Tech Teams Up With Under Armour
- BSB Archives Brown Bag Lunch February
- Mining City Mischief for Jan. 30, 2017
- Complete 2017 Bulldog Football Schedule
- Heather Lingle at The Silver Dollar
- BSB Archives Brown Bag Lunch February 8, 2017
- Tribes Want Bigger Role in Grizzly Management