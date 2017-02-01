City Desk



February 2, 2017

Butte - Visitor restrictions are in effect immediately for visitors at St. James Healthcare. The restrictions are due to the presence of Influenza viruses in the community and the surrounding areas. No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed, and visitors who have symptoms of an upper respiratory infection, including cough or fever, also will be restricted from visiting patients.

During the temporary visitor restriction, families and friends are encouraged to send a card or to telephone the patient rather than coming to the hospital to visit. We will advise the public when the visitor restriction is no longer in effect.

Influenza is spread from person to person through direct contact with respiratory droplets, through contact with surfaces contaminated with droplets, or through small particles suspended in the air. Even people with a mild case of Influenza can transmit the infection to others.

If you do not feel well, have a fever, or have a cough, runny nose, or sore throat, please do not visit patients until you feel better. If you are over 18 years old and must visit patients while you are ill, you will be asked to wear a mask and to wash your hands often to help prevent the spread of your illness.

The most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others from Influenza is to practice good hand hygiene. Throughout the hospital, you will find Hand Sanitizer stations that include masks, tissues, and hand sanitizer. When you do visit the hospital, be sure to sanitize your hands before and after your visit.