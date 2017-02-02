This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Coach Bob Green will drop first puck at Butte Cobras free game on Thursday February 2, 2017
February 1, 2017
Butte - The Butte Cobras of the Western States Hockey League are excited to announce that Coach Bob Green will be dropping the ceremonial first puck for the Cobra’s Montana Tech Night this Thursday at 7 pm at the Butte Hockey Arena. Having the Cobras in Butte is great, and Involving Montana Tech is a wonderful idea.” said Green.
Coach Green is a fixture in the Butte and Montana Tech community after coaching Montana Tech Oredigger football for 24 years before retiring. In his tenure as the Diggers head coach, Green amassed 140 wins, five playoff appearances and appeared in a championship game
The Butte Cobra’s Montana Tech Night is free to Tech students and staff (With Tech ID Card) and drink specials will be available at the rink. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 pm, doors open at 6 pm. Thursday night will mark game one of a three-game series against the Casper Coyotes.