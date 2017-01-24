This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Oredigger Football Announces Additional Recruits

BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech football announced an additional 16 recruits today. The group contains 10 Montana student-athletes, four from Washington and a pair of California products.

“We closed out our recruiting season with a nice mix of in-state and out-of-state student-athletes,” said head coach Chuck Morrell. “There are some dynamic skill players in this group along with some student-athletes that will have a significant impact on our defensive and offensive fronts.”

Three of the Montana recruits hail from Great Falls High School where former Frontier Conference football coach Mark Samson resides. Six will see action this summer in all-star games including the Montana East-West Shrine Game, Outback Bowl, Class B All-Star Game and the East-West All-Star Game in Washington.

 

Another family member of a current Oredigger football player is in the group continuing the family ties at Montana Tech. The football team boasts seven sets of brothers on the current roster as well as a number of family connections.

In addition to the high caliber play on the field and in the classroom, a couple of state champions are on the list.

“Most important of all is that we feel like these players will buy in and enhance the focus that we have on family and brotherhood at Tech right now.  We believe that these guys sense that they will be playing for something bigger than themselves, which is the mentality that has propelled us to the top of the Frontier Conference.”

Montana Tech finished 2016 with a 10-2 record and their second Frontier Conference title in the last two seasons. The Orediggers reached the Quarterfinal of the NAIA Football Championship Series for the second straight year and finished No. 7 in the NAIA Coaches Top 25 Poll.

 

 

Name                                    Pos.       Ht.          Wt.        Hometown                                         Previous School

Luke Almos                         LB           6-2          225         Great Falls, Mont.                            Great Falls HS

Matthew Bourgeau        DL           6-2          225         Great Falls, Mont.                            Great Falls HS

Sam Butcher                      DL           6-0          230         Lewistown, Mont.                           Fergus HS           

Matt Farrier                        Ath         5-9          180         Kalispell, Mont.                                 Bigfork HS

Tyler Folkes                        RB           5-10       190         Duvall, Wash.                                     Eastside Catholic HS

David Hann                         DL           6-0          250         Missoula, Mont.                               Big Sky HS

Cole Hauptman                 QB          6-2          195         Simi Valley, Calif.                              Simi Valley HS

Trevor Hoffman                WR         6-4          190         Renton, Wash.                                  Kennedy Catholic HS

Zakary Karlin                      OL           6-1          280         Columbia Falls, Mont.                    Columbia Falls HS
Kenny Lafayette               FB/LB    6-1          230         Bellevue, Wash.                               Newport HS

Patrick McGeady              OL/DL    6-1          230         Whitefish, Mont.                             Whitefish HS

Derrick Rodriguez            LB           6-1          210         Simi Valley, Calif.                              Moorpark HS

Trent Simpkins                  DB          5-10       185         Pasco, Wash.                                     Chiawana HS     

Tyrell Sylvester                 DB          5-8          165         Cut Bank, Mont.                               Cut Bank HS

Jaylen Taggart                   TE           6-3          220         Hamilton, Mont.                               Hamilton HS

Kody Torgerson                WR         6-0          170         Great Falls, Mont.                            Great Falls HS

 

 

Luke Almos                        LB           6-2          225         Great Falls, Mont.                           Great Falls HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Great Falls HS. Selected first team All-Conference and first team All-State junior and senior years at linebacker. Chosen as an alternate for the East-West Shrine Game. Chosen to play in the Outback Bowl. Named Academic All-Conference twice.

 

Personal: Luke, son of Kerry and Travis, plans on pursuing a degree in Biology.

 

Matthew Bourgeau        DL           6-2          225         Great Falls, Mont.                           Great Falls HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Great Falls HS. Selected first team All-Conference and second team All-State on the defensive line. Named Academic All-State.

 

Personal: Matthew, son of Amy and Robert, plans on pursuing a degree in Professional Technical Communications.

 

Sam Butcher                      DL           6-0          230         Lewistown, Mont.                           Fergus HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Fergus HS. Two-time captain selected first team All-Conference on offensive line and defensive line. Selected All-State at offensive guards. Selected offensive guard for the All USA Today Montana Football Team. Chosen to play in the East-West Shrine Game. Carries a 3.96 GPA and is a member of the National Honors Society and numerous clubs.

 

Personal: Sam, the son of Marci and Jason, is brother to Oredigger football player Andy Butcher.

               

Matt Farrier                       Ath         5-9          180         Kalispell, Mont.                                               Bigfork HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Bigfork HS. Selected first team All-Conference and first team All-State at running back return specialist. Chosen for Class B All-Star Game and East-West Shrine Game. Named to Honor Roll.

 

Personal: Matt, son of Christina and John, plans on pursuing a degree in Engineering.

 

Tyler Folkes                       RB           5-10       190         Duvall, Wash.                                    Eastside Catholic HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Eastside Catholic HS. Played for two-time state champion. Rushed for 1,200 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior. Selected first team All-League at running back. Named WIAA Player of the Week. Carries a 3.98 GPA and a member of the National Honor Society.

 

Personal: Tyler, son of Patti and Dennis, plans on pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering.

 

David Hann                        DL           6-0          250         Missoula, Mont.                              Big Sky Hs

 

High School: Attended high school at Big Sky HS. Selected first team All-Conference and first team All-State. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game.

 

Personal: David, son of Gayl and Mark, plans on pursuing a degree in Business Management.

 

Cole Hauptman                                QB          6-2          195         Simi Valley, Calif.                            Simi Valley HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Simi Valley HS. Selected All-County and All-League as a quarterback. Selected All-League Most Valuable Player. Named 99.1 Ventura County Radio Friday Night Lights All-Team MVP.

 

Personal: Cole is the son of Stefanie Hauptman-Kapp and Donald Kapp III.

 

Trevor Hoffman               WR         6-4          190         Renton, Wash.                                  Kennedy Catholic HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Kennedy Catholic HS. Selected first team All-Conference as a junior and senior as a wide receiver. Selected first team All-Conference at linebacker as a senior. Started varsity basketball junior and senior years. Named to Honor Roll. Nominated for national Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Award.

 

Personal: Trevor, son of Kim and Don, plans on pursuing a degree in General Engineering.

 

Zakary Karlin                      OL           6-1          280         Columbia Falls, Mont.                   Columbia Falls HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Columbia Falls HS. Selected first team All-Conference junior and senior year. Selected first team All-State as a senior. Named Academic All-State.

 

Personal: Zakary, son of Summer Blankenship and Chad Karlin, plans on pursuing a degree in Health Information Technology.  


Kenny Lafayette               FB/LB    6-1          230         Bellevue, Wash.                              Newport HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Newport HS. Led KingCo Conference in rushing yards. Selected second team All-KingCo running back. Nominated for East-West All-State Game.

 

Personal: Kenny, son of Lachelle Lafayette and Mike McFarland and Ken Lafayette, plans on pursuing a degree in Business Management.

 

Patrick McGeady             OL/DL    6-1          230         Whitefish, Mont.                            Whitefish HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Whitefish HS. Selected second team All-Conference at defensive end. Named Academic All-Conference twice.

 

Personal: Patrick, son of Jennifer and John, plans on pursuing a degree in Business Management.  

 

Derrick Rodriguez            LB           6-1          210         Simi Valley, Calif.                            Moorpark HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Moorpark HS. Selected first team All-League in the Marmonte League as a junior. Selected first team All-League in the Camino League and All-County as a senior. Named Academic All-League three times and Academic All-County as a senior.

 

Personal: Derrick, son of Heather Howard-Rodriguez and Ismael Rodriguez, plans on pursuing a degree in General Engineering.

 

Trent Simpkins                 DB          5-10       185         Pasco, Wash.                                     Chiawana HS    

 

High School: Attended high school at Chiawana HS. Selected first team All-Conference at defensive back Selected second team All-Area by the Tri-City Herald. Carries a 4.0 GPA and named a Scholar Athlete.

 

Personal: Trent, son of Paul and Meghann Simpkins and Kelly Nevills, plans on pursuing a degree in Applied Health Science.

 

Tyrell Sylvester                DB          5-8          165         Cut Bank, Mont.                               Cut Bank HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Cut Bank HS. Selected first team All-Conference at defensive back. Named Academic All-State.

 

Personal: Tyrell is the son of Dacy Ann and Darrell.

 

Jaylen Taggart                   TE           6-3          220         Hamilton, Mont.                              Hamilton HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Hamilton HS. Senior captain selected first team All-Conference offensive lineman as a sophomore; selected first team All-Conference offensive and defensive lineman as a junior and senior; selected All-State offensive lineman as a senior. Named to Great Falls Tribune Super State Team and All USA Today Montana Football Team. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Three-year letterman and two-time captain in basketball. All-Conference selection in track and field and finished fourth at state in discus. Named Academic All-State ten times and a member of the National Honor Society.

 

Personal: Jaylen, son of Ronda and Brian, plans on pursuing a degree in Engineering.

 

Kody Torgerson                                WR         6-0          170         Great Falls, Mont.                           Great Falls HS

 

High School: Attended high school at Great Falls HS. Selected All-Conference and second team All-State at wide receiver senior year. Selected honorable mention All-State at defensive back. Selected All-State in track and field as a freshman and junior. Named Academic All-Conference 12 times.

 

Personal: Kody, son of Tammy and Brion, plans on pursuing a degree in Business Management.

