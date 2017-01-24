City Desk

BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech is excited to announce a new, multi-year partnership with Under Armour, naming the global performance brand as the official outfitter of Oredigger Athletics.

As part of the partnership, Under Armour will exclusively design and supply the footwear, apparel and accessories for training and game day uniforms for all six sports of Montana Tech men’s and women’s varsity athletic teams.

“We are very excited to partner with one of the most innovative and respected companies in the world,” said Athletic Director Chuck Morrell. “This new deal gives us a greater opportunity to enhance our overall student-athlete experience and puts us on a stage with some of the top collegiate athletics programs in the country.”

The new official outfitter agreement includes marketing entitlement that will complement Under Armour’s brand marketing campaigns through print and venue presence at the University.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Montana Tech as the sole provider of athletic team uniforms, apparel and shoes” said Universal Athletics Brian Pepper. “Montana Tech is a great representative of the UA brand with both their success in play and in the classroom.”

Montana Tech is located in Butte, Mont. and is a member of the Frontier Conference and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Orediggers have six varsity sports competing in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s golf.

Montana Tech joins the growing Under Armour roster of NCAA partners that includes the University of Wisconsin, University of Notre Dame, Naval Academy Athletic Association, University of Maryland, Texas Tech University, Northwestern University, University of Cincinnati, Boston College, University of Utah, University of South Carolina and Auburn University.

