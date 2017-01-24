City Desk





January 30, 2017

Butte - The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, located at 17 West Quartz in the old #1 fire station, host free Brown Bag Lunch talks twice each month. These talks are held the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 12:00 pm.

Everyone is invited to come; bring a lunch, have a seat and enjoy. The topics range from history and local authors, to the environment. February continues with two talks.

The first on is on February 8, and the speaker(s) will be the Archives staff. They will discuss their upcoming exhibit on the French, Germans, and Greeks in Butte. In addition to presenting a short history of those ethnic groups in Butte, guests will be treated to a behind the scenes view of the process that goes into developing an exhibit. Research, documentation, and the collection of oral histories play an important role in designing an exhibit on Butte’s ethnic history.



The second talk will be held on February 22. Environmental Scientist, Pat Cunneen will give a presentation on the History of the Parrot Smelter.

Upcoming lectures will focus on topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.



