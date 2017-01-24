City Desk

ButteNews.Net



Permission not granted



Ulises Ramos and Gary Mattix were stopped were stopped at about 1:30 am today, when officers noted that they were in a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle stolen recently in Butte.

They were stopped near the Town Pump on south Montana Street, police told reporters at this morning’s media briefing.

The men told police that they had permission to drive the vehicle, but the registered owner told a different story.

Both men were charged with possession of stolen property.

In addition, Mattix was charged with possession of dangerous drugs. A small amount of methamphetamine was discovered in his belongings when he was being processed at the detention center, police said.

Mr. Ramos is 32 and from Butte. Mr. Mattix is 29 and from Butte.

Alarming development



Murdoch’s called police Friday.

The store reported that an alarm went off as two Native American men went through the exit.

The men ran to a car that a witness said was driven by a woman. A store clerk pursued the men, and the clerk stood in front of the car as it attempted to drive away. The car hit the employee in one leg, but the clerk was not injured.

Police are searching surveillance video for clues. The car was a Chevy Cavalier that appeared to have Idaho plates, police reported



