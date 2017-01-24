This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Complete 2017 Bulldog Football Schedule
Check Your Briefs
The 2017 Oscar nominations announcedJanuary 24, 2017
La La Land has 14 nominations which ties it with only two other films to receive so many. Titanic and All About Eve.
Some of the Highlights are:
Best Picture: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight
Lead Actor: Casey Affleck-Manchester by the Sea, Andrew Garfield-Hacksaw Ridge, Ryan Gosling-La La Land, Viggo Mortensen-Captain Fantastic, Denzel Washington-Fences
Lead Actress: Isabelle Huppert-Elle, Ruth Negga-Loving, Natalie Portman-Jackie, Emma Stone-La La Land, Meryl Streep-Florence Foster Jenkins
For the complete list, click here.
Trump takes steps to advance Keystone XLJanuary 24, 2017
On Tuesday Trump signed executive actions to advance Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. This sets off a clash with environmental activists who vehemently oppose the projects. This fulfills his campaign promise to green light the project, says Politico.
President Trump orders federal hiring freezeJan. 23, 2016
President Trump has issued an executive order that freezes the hiring of new civilian employees by the federal government, govexec.com reported this morning.
U.S. bombers strike ISIS training campsJanuary 19, 2017
ISIS training camps were struck by U.S. B-2 stealth bombers in the Libyan desert on Wednesday night. It is believed that 80 ISIS fighters were killed in the attack.
Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman pleads not guiltyJanuary 19, 2017
The wife the the gunman who kill 49 people in Florida's Pulse nightclub has pleaded not guilty to two federal charges of providing material support to a terrorist. Noor Salman was arrested earlier this week, the charges say that Salman allegedly knew about Omar Mateen's plan to slaughter people at the nightclub, says NPR.
