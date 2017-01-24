City Desk



January 30, 2017

BUTTE - The Heather Lingle Band is giving a hometown performance in the Mining City Saturday, Febuary 4, with a fresh batch of Butte Americana music.

Lingle’s Butte-based band will be shaking the dust off the dance floor at the Silver Dollar Saloon with some exciting new music, her old favorites and great covers. The show will be a chance for folks to hear some new material the Texas-born singer/songwriter wrote just before she heads into the studio to record her third full-length album.

Lingle has been living in Montana for more than 15 years and has since recorded two albums, “Coyote Beauty” and “Welcome to Blue Town.” Her first record peaked at #19 on the New Music Weekly's National Indie Chart and “Blue Town” was named by Lively Times in the top 10 Montana-made albums of 2015.

The Heather Lingle Band features a tremendous lineup of talented local musicians that includes, Mark Iwaniak on lead guitar, bass players Kevin McGlynn and Floyd Luker and drummer Michael McDaniel.

The Silver Dollar Saloon show begins at 9:30 p.m. with a $5 cover charge.

