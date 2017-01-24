City Desk





January 26, 2017

Butte - The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday, February 8, with a presentation by the Archives’ staff about its upcoming exhibit on the French, Germans, and Greeks in Butte. In addition to presenting a short history of those ethnic groups in Butte, guests will be treated to a behind the scenes view of the process that goes into developing an exhibit. Research, documentation, and the collection of oral histories plays an important role in designing an exhibit on Butte’s ethnic history.

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.