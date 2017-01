January 24, 2017has 14 nominations which ties it with only two other films to receive so many. Titanic and All About Eve.Some of the Highlights are:Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight: Casey Affleck-Manchester by the Sea, Andrew Garfield-Hacksaw Ridge, Ryan Gosling-La La Land, Viggo Mortensen-Captain Fantastic, Denzel Washington-Fences: Isabelle Huppert-Elle, Ruth Negga-Loving, Natalie Portman-Jackie, Emma Stone-La La Land, Meryl Streep-Florence Foster JenkinsOn Tuesday Trump signed executive actions to advance Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. This sets off a clash with environmental activists who vehemently oppose the projects. This fulfills his campaign promise to green light the project, says Politico.President Trump has issued an executive order that freezes the hiring of new civilian employees by the federal government, govexec.com reported this morning ISIS training camps were struck by U.S. B-2 stealth bombers in the Libyan desert on Wednesday night. It is believed that 80 ISIS fighters were killed in the attack.The wife the the gunman who kill 49 people in Florida's Pulse nightclub has pleaded not guilty to two federal charges of providing material support to a terrorist. Noor Salman was arrested earlier this week, the charges say that Salman allegedly knew about Omar Mateen's plan to slaughter people at the nightclub, says NPR.