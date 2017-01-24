City Desk

Live On Stage Inc. and the Butte Community Concert Association Announce 2014 Concert Artists Guild International Award Winner as part of their 2016 - 2017 Concert Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (February 25, 2017) – Recognized as “a major talent in the making” by Grand Rapids Press, Virtuoso trumpeter and composer, Brandon Ridenour will showcase his distinctive artistic voice and vision at The Mother Lode Theatre, 315 West Park Street, Butte, Montana on Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. For more information please contact Ed Malesich 1-406-723-4689.

"Heralds the trumpet of the future" --Chicago Sun Times

Brandon is a Virtuoso Trumpeter, former member of the Canadian Brass and winner of the 2014 Concert Artists Guild Competition. His wide-ranging activities as a soloist and chamber musician paired with his passion for composing and arranging, are manifested in his versatile performances and unique repertoire. Brandon, a Juilliard School graduate, will be accompanied by piano. Click here to view a video on Brandon Ridenour

The Butte Community Concert Association (“BCCA”) has been presenting internationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1930. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization is committed to enriching the cultural life of the community through live performances.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.

