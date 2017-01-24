City Desk

January 25, 2017

Butte - The Imagine Butte Resource Center has expanded to offer a new service -- they will be delivering original fine art prints directly to the doors of its members.

Unlike the fruit of the month club that comes with the stress of ripeness, the art that will be delivered each month by the artists of the IBRC will remain fresh for a long while adding flavor and zest to art collections everywhere.

The new CSA (Community Supported Art) Program offers members the opportunity to collect limited edition prints while supporting the IBRC’s educational programs.

Each month, the IBRC will feature a new, limited edition print from a Montana-based artist, including a few visiting artists who will be making work at the IBRC print studio this year. By purchasing a CSA Membership, members will receive 12 high-quality artist prints.

Along with these prints from 12 featured Montana artists, members will also receive postcards, stickers, small publications, and special prints created by students of the IBRC and Butte High School print studios.

Featured artists for 2017 include Gesine Janzen, Kelly Packer, Jack Metcalf, Christine Martin, Toni Seccomb, Christa Carleton, Sukha Worob, BT Livermore, and Sarah Rowley, among others.

Prints will be mailed out on a quarterly basis, at the end of March, June, September, and December 2017. In Butte, members can choose to pick up their prints in person at the IBRC at 68 W. Park Street.​

Proceeds from the CSA Memberships will go directly to improving the IBRC’s community print studio, funding educational workshops as part of the IBRC’s artist-in-residence program and supporting local artists through commissioned editions.

Space within the CSA program is limited, only 48 memberships will be sold this first year. To reserve your membership, go to http://www.ibrc.me/ibrc-csa-program . For more information, contact the IBRC at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



