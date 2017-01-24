City Desk

Main Branch, BSBPL 3rd floor

BSBPL is excited to continue our afterschool program, Fab Lab.

Fab Lab will take place every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoon from 3:30-5:00.

Kids of all ages can play games, try Minecraft, learn Coding, or build with Legos. Kids not only learn through creative play, but also learn social skills when interacting with each other. STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) learning is important, because it pervades every aspect of our lives. High quality STEAM experiences develop critical thinking skills, increase technology literacy, and enable the next generation of innovators. By increasing youth’s creativity, identity, and engagement, we can have a positive & lasting impact on the youth in our programs.

If you would like more information about this program, please contact Shari Curtis at 406-723-3361 ex. 6302 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .