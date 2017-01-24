City Desk



Thursday, February 2 at 6:00 pm 3rd floor Main Branch Library





Please join us for the initial meeting of the After Hours Book Club where we will be discussing “Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins. Responding to requests for a book discussion group after working hours, BSBPL has created a new time for book enthusiasts to get together. Copies can be checked out at the Circulation Desk.

EVERY DAY THE SAME Rachel takes the same commuter train every morning and night. Every day she rattles down the track, flashes past a stretch of cozy suburban homes, and stops at the signal that allows her to daily watch the same couple breakfasting on their deck. She’s even started to feel like she knows them. Jess and Jason, she calls them. Their life—as she sees it—is perfect. Not unlike the life she recently lost.

UNTIL TODAY And then she sees something shocking. It’s only a minute until the train moves on, but it’s enough. Now everything’s changed. Unable to keep it to herself, Rachel goes to the police. But is she really as unreliable as they say? Soon she is deeply entangled not only in the investigation but in the lives of everyone involved. Has she done more harm than good?~Amazon



Image of book cover taken from Wikipedia

