City Desk





Come celebrate International Women’s Day at the Butte Plaza Mall on March 8.

Festivities will begin with the Goods and Services Fair from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Service providers and vendors are welcome to participate in the fair and set up a booth to promote their organization or product line.

We will also be hosting a Fashion Show, featuring women with disabilities as models. Fashion Show will begin at 5:30 pm,. We are actively seeking models.

The event includes an opportunity for all girls and women to participate in an Art Exhibit. Each artist should submit one or two pieces that reflect her feelings about womanhood. Art will be displayed from March 8 to March 15 at the Butte Plaza Mall!

To get involved in any part of the event, please contact Dana Reavis at Montana Independent Living Project. Phone: (406) 782-4834; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .