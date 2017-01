On Tuesday Trump signed executive actions to advance Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. This sets off a clash with environmental activists who vehemently oppose the projects. This fulfills his campaign promise to green light the project, says Politico.President Trump has issued an executive order that freezes the hiring of new civilian employees by the federal government, govexec.com reported this morning ISIS training camps were struck by U.S. B-2 stealth bombers in the Libyan desert on Wednesday night. It is believed that 80 ISIS fighters were killed in the attack.The wife the the gunman who kill 49 people in Florida's Pulse nightclub has pleaded not guilty to two federal charges of providing material support to a terrorist. Noor Salman was arrested earlier this week, the charges say that Salman allegedly knew about Omar Mateen's plan to slaughter people at the nightclub, says NPR.Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital Wednesday. He was suffering from and "acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia." Thursday, he remains in stable condition, according to Bush spokesman Jim McGrath. Both Former President G.H.W. Bush and wife Barbara were scheduled to attend Trump's inauguration, but had to decline for health reasons upon doctors orders, says Politico.