City Desk

This one’s for you

Ladies rumbled in the street at one of Butte’s favorite battlegrounds, 1 West Park Street.

Four women were involved in the brawl, police said.

One woman was hit in the head with a flying beer bottle, and police are working to identify the assailant. Undersheriff George Skuletich said that the Party Palace was providing police with surveillance video that may lead to the capture of whomever threw the bottle.

No serious injuries were reported, police said at this morning’s media briefing.

Fly like an eagle

A fifth-wheel trailer parked near the Ford dealership on Elizabeth Warren was entered sometime after the trailer was placed there in November, police said.

One-hundred sixty American Eagle silver dollars were stolen from the table and an expensive bicycle.

The theft was discovered on Jan. 22. The bike was valued at $5,000 and the coins were worth $3,500, Skuletich told reporters.

Run from the border

Robert Shannon ran into a parked car as he left Taco Bell Friday evening, police said.

After hitting the vehicle Mr. Shannon re-entered the restaurant to have words with the man who own owned the vehicle that was hit, police said.

Two boys were with Mr. Shannon. One was Mr.Shannon’s son. The other was the son’s friend. One boy was 12, the other 13, police reported.

The boys told police that Mr. Shannon had been drinking, police said.

Mr. Shannon failed field sobriety maneuvers at the scene, and he refused to take a breath test at the detention center. He was charged with DUI refusal.

The boys were taken home by the friend’s parents.

Mr. Shannon is 48 and from Butte.

Checked out

A woman had attempted to cash a “fake check” at Murdoch’s, police said.

When challenged, the woman fled the store, Murdoch employees told police. They believed that the woman was picked up by a man in a blue pickup truck.

Police linked the truck to a Butte residence. When they arrived, they saw the truck and a man standing outside. When questioned, the man gave officers a “phony name,” Skuletich told reporters.

A man who lived at the home gave police the suspect,s real name. The suspect is Anthony Tarascio. He is 27 and from Billings.

The female suspect was at the home as well. She also tried to hide her real name from police, but she was identified as Erica Pearce.

Ms. Pearce has been charged with an out-of-jurisdiction felony, obstructing a peace officer, theft, and forgery, according to the jail roster. She is 33 and from Billings.

Mr. Tarascio is charged with violating his parole, theft, obstructing a police officer, and forgery, the jail roster said.



