This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Future POTUS attends women's march
Photo by Dori Skrukrud, used with permission
Two youthful marchers pose with their signs at the Montana Women's March today.
One marcher, identified only as Amy from Missoula, told ButteNews that she had been raised in a conservative family. She said that her conscience and values would not alow her to support a man who she couldn't hold up to her sons as a role model. She traveled to the march by bus.
As the bus approached Helena, she texted a friend, "You know that feeling of anticipation you get when you're about to be brave about something, and your mouth waters. Then you feel like your gulping the excitement down...Ummm, Yeah, we're almost at the capital...two milish...OMG."