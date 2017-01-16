This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
The last astronaut to walk on the moon has passedJanuary 16, 2017
The last astronaut to walk on the moon, Gene Cernan, died today at the age of 82. He was surrounded by family at a hospital in Houston.
Ringling Brothers leaves the tentJan. 15, 2017
The greatest show on earth will end this spring. Ringling Brothers Circus will pack it in after final performances in May, national media outlets report.
House Democrats to challenge electoral collegeJanuary 6, 2017
Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas confirmed last night that as many as 10 of her colleagues plan to contest the validity of Donald Trump's election on Friday when lawmakers meet to certify Trump's electoral college victory. Jackson Lee said in a phone interview that a "batch of challenges will focus on disqualifying electors who may have been ineligible to serve at all," reports Politico.
Fatal shooting at Fort Lauderdale airportJanuary 6, 2016
The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this afternoon was the scene to a fatal shooting. At least five people have been reported killed and eight others injured. A sheriff's deputy took a suspect into custody immediately following the shooting. At this time it is believed that the suspect acted alone, reports NPR
Ex-CIA director quits Trump transition teamJan. 6, 2017
A former director of the Central Intelligence Agency has quit the Trump transition team, citing discomfort and saying that he no longer wanted to "fly under false colors," the Washington Post reported.
