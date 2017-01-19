City Desk

Redefining corporate life in Montana

January 19, 2017

Butte, MT – Headframe Spirits Inc., a cutting edge micro-distillery and manufacturing facility, is proud to announce it is now a Certified B Corporation®. The recently expanded company will be joining global innovators in a movement to use business as a force for goodTM. Creating a corporation that values its employees, elevates social and environmental performance, and gives back to the community was already a passion for owners, John and Courtney McKee when they first started Headframe Spirits in 2010.

“Our company is a mouthpiece for our values,” expressed Headframe Spirits CEO, Courtney McKee. “We believe in making the world a better place, even if it's just our tiny corner of the world. The opportunity to add value is as close as we get to a mandate to do so. We take that seriously and we understand that the better each of us does, the better we all do together.”

Headframe Spirits will be recognized on Thursday in Missoula as one of four organizations in Montana to be a Certified B Corporation®. A panel will discuss the principles behind becoming a Certified B Corporation® and how they can improve the business climate by using business as an agent for change, purveying positive values, and ultimately transforming the definition of success from being the best in the world to being the best for the world. They hope to inspire the business community to join them in their efforts to redefine corporate practices and elevate business life in Montana.

About Headframe Spirits

Owners, John and Courtney McKee began their journey with this company in 2010, opening their tasting room doors in 2012. Since then, they have not only won awards and accolades for their products, but also for their impact to their community and state. In 2014 Governor Bullock recognized John and Courtney as Entrepreneurs of the Year and in 2015 as Ambassadors of the Year by the Montana Office of Tourism. Recently, they were award 2016 Small Business Champions of the Year by the Small Business Administration.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, legally expand their corporate responsibilities to include consideration of stakeholder interests, and build collective voice through the power of the unifying B Corporation brand. There are more than 1,200 Certified B Corporations from over 120 industries and nearly 50 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.

For more information, visit http://www.bcorporation.net, http://www.bimpactassessment.net, http://www.b-analytics.net and http://www.benefitcorp.net

Headframe Spirits ~ Every drop is made with respect.

