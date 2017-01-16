City Desk





January 18, 2017

Butte - On November 3rd, 2016, The Montana Standard reported the dissolve of Butte Community Celebrations Inc., thus putting a halt to the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day and July 4th Parades. With just under 2 months until the 81st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Butte America Foundation (better known as BAmF), along with coordination from several Butte businesses, organizations, law enforcement, and local government, will carry on the tradition of ensuring safe, fun, educational and exciting parades for the community of Butte. The parades will be under the supervision of Parade Director and a founding BAmF Board Member, Matthew Boyle, who has been planning and promoting events in Butte and throughout Montana for over 5 years. - On November 3rd, 2016, The Montana Standard reported the dissolve of Butte Community Celebrations Inc., thus putting a halt to the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day and July 4th Parades. With just under 2 months until the 81st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Butte America Foundation (better known as BAmF), along with coordination from several Butte businesses, organizations, law enforcement, and local government, will carry on the tradition of ensuring safe, fun, educational and exciting parades for the community of Butte. The parades will be under the supervision of Parade Director and a founding BAmF Board Member, Matthew Boyle, who has been planning and promoting events in Butte and throughout Montana for over 5 years.

While BAmF itself is new to parade organization, BAmF is confident in their ability to oversee each events success and organize a team to help make the job as smooth as possible. For the first time since the parade’s inception, applicants will now be able to submit their forms online at www.butteamericafoundation.org/paradeforms Forms can also be printed off of the site and mailed in (see website for address). Applications will also be available at the Butte Chamber of Commerce at 1000 George Street.

“I think that before I can even mention my excitement for the opportunity to organize such a prominent community event that has been around for over 80 years, it’s only right to recognize the individuals who made it possible for us to get to this point.’ Said Parade Director Boyle, “Linda Redfern deserves the bulk of the credit. She worked tirelessly on these parades and other events for 4 long years and it’s extremely draining when you are doing a lot of the work on your own. Without Linda, the volunteers, local government and those who organized parades of years past, we wouldn’t have such great community events.”

The Butte America Foundation is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization based in Butte, Montana. It’s mission is to educate the public by providing information and tools to uphold the tenets of social justice. BAmF is the licensee of a low power FM (LPFM) community radio station called KBMF 102.5FM, which broadcasts from the Carpenters Union Hall in Uptown Butte. The group also has endeavors to lead renovation efforts for this historic labor temple, which is the oldest operating labor building of its kind in the state of Montana.