sheriff's deputy took a

The last astronaut to walk on the moon, Gene Cernan, died today at the age of 82. He was surrounded by family at a hospital in Houston.The greatest show on earth will end this spring. Ringling Brothers Circus will pack it in after final performances in May, national media outlets report.Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas confirmed last night that as many as 10 of her colleagues plan to contest the validity of Donald Trump's election on Friday when lawmakers meet to certify Trump's electoral college victory. Jackson Lee said in a phone interview that a "batch of challenges will focus on disqualifying electors who may have been ineligible to serve at all," reports Politico.The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this afternoon was the scene to a fatal shooting. At least five people have been reported killed and eight others injured. Asuspect into custody immediately following the shooting. At this time it is believed that the suspect acted alone, reports NPRA former director of the Central Intelligence Agency has quit the Trump transition team, citing discomfort and saying that he no longer wanted to "fly under false colors," the Washington Post reported.