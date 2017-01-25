This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Notice of Bid Openings
January 18, 2017
BUTTE – Notice is hereby given that the City and County of Butte-Silver Bow (BSB) will be opening bids submitted in response to the Request for Proposal – “Metropolitan-Ethernet Services” at the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners Regular meeting on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The bid opening will take place in the Council Chambers, located on the third floor of the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 West Granite Street, Butte, MT 59701.
For questions, please contact Manager of Information Technology, Mike McKillips at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it." target="_blank" style="color: #1155cc;">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (406) 497-6453.