Not a Hollywood ending this time



Jan. 18, 2017

ButteNews.net



Rambo raged against the man earlier this week, but this time he lost.

Butte police found an abandoned vehicle near Continental Drive Monday afternoon, and shortly after, they found the driver locked in a public bathroom, police reported

A call came from the Town Pump on Continental. The caller reported that a man had locked himself in the store’s restroom, police said.

When police arrived, the man emerged from the bathroom, screaming at the officers, police said.

The man, Richard Rambo, was arrested for disorderly conduct, police said.



Mr. Rambo continued to yell while he was being transported in a patrol car to the detention center, police reported.

Police radioed ahead from the car. They requested additional personnel to aid in greeting Mr. Rambo at the jail.

The precaution was warranted. Rambo scuffled with “a couple of the detention officers” upon his arrival at the detention center, Undersheriff George Skuletich noted at this morning’s media briefing.

The undersheriff added that Mr. Rambo did not exhibit any of the combat skills portrayed by the popular film character that bears the same name.

In addition to disorderly conduct, Rambo was charged with resisting arrest.



See a brief entry from the police crime report log here. Reference the entry ending with 1225.



