January 16, 2017

Butte - Senator Jon Tester was in Butte on Saturday. He met with doctors, healthcare administrators, and concerned citizens about the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, in Butte today at 3:00 pm.

Senator Tester arrived at the Southwest Montana Community Health Center shortly before the hour and moved through the crowd shaking everyone’s hand before he sat down.

He began by sharing that there is an effort to repeal the ACA. Tester explained to the crowd, “Before the election I chose to go around the state and talk to patients, docs, hospital administrators, nurses and all persons involved in healthcare to get opinions (about the ACA and it’s possible repeal) from them” said the Senator. He went on to say, that is why we are here today.

“I want you to tell me just what you’re seeing, if its good, its good, if it’s bad its bad, all that stuff is helpful to me moving forward,” said Senator Tester.

On Thursday, January 12, the Senate put into place a mechanism to repeal the ACA.On Friday, Januaary 13, the House did the same. “I have not seen a replacement, if there is one I have not seen it, I have asked for one, I have not seen it,” said the Senator.

With that said the Senator looked at the crowd and asked, “What’s going to be the impact on each one of your lives if it’s repealed.”

A man from Butte by the name of Travis came and shared his experience regarding the ACA. He was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 20. Because of the lack of insurance he was unable to get consistent treatment for his diabetes. He told the Senator that he would only sporadically be able to get the insulin he needed. The intermittent treatment of his diabetes led to more health problems, such as neuropathy, ulcers on his feet and ultimately depression. All of this was a direct result of lack of proper medication. Once he was able to get insurance through ACA he was able to make great strides in his health and turn his life around. He is now healthier than he has been in 25 years and is able to be here for his family. For Travis, and many like him, the importance of having ACA was a life saver.

For forty-five minutes the Senator had an attentive ear and took copious notes while each person spoke. He heard administrators and providers talk about the mental health programs and facilities that are in place in our community and the immense needs they fill.

The Senator listened to representatives from non-healthcare organizations such as Action Inc. and AWARE. They explained to Senator Tester that someone’s health is essential to their being a productive member of society. If people are healthy in mind and body, they can work and take care of their families and be happy productive members of the community.

Near the end of the meeting Senator Tester said that if this is a topic that you “if you are passionate, you feel is important and you think it’s the right thing to do, writing your congressional delegation and writing letters to the editor are important.” He went on to say that he has a staff member who reads all of the letters to the editor published in the state’s papers. It is a way to identify issues important to the Senator’s constituents.

