Jan. 16, 2017

Where’s the beef?

Police reported that a man fled the Safeway on Massachusetts with an arm full of steaks on Friday. The paleo bandit made off with about $50 worth of meat, police said





Rude awakening

Violating a protection order, Charles Terry entered his girlfriend’s residence on Saturday. She was sleeping on the sofa at the time, police said at this morning’s media briefing.

He dragged her off the couch, and when she retreated to the bedroom, he kicked in the door of that room, police said.

The victim said that Terry struck her in the face, police reported. Witnesses at the scene confirmed the victim’s statement, police said.

Some marijuana and a pipe in the residence were tied to Terry as well, Undersheriff George Skuletich said.

Mr. Terry has been charged with violating a protection order, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and partner family member assault, police said.

He is 36 and from Spokane, police said at the briefing. The incident was logged in as 217CR0001052