January 16, 2017

Butte, MT - Chuck Wright, President and CEO of St. James Healthcare, has announced his retirement. His last day with St. James will be February 17, 2017.

Chuck joined St. James eight years ago in January 2009. Since then, he has provided strategic leadership with a far-reaching impact on the Butte community and beyond. He has led St. James back to a sound financial position in a dynamic and competitive marketplace, as well as improvements in quality, patient safety and associate safety.

“It has been a pleasure to serve St. James Healthcare and the community of Butte these past 8 years. I have enjoyed working with the gifted and dedicated professionals at St. James, and I’m proud of all we have accomplished together during my time here,” said Wright.

Under his leadership, St. James has made significant capital investments in state-of-the-art clinical technology so that patients no longer have to travel significant distances for cancer care, spine surgery, advanced diagnostic imaging and robotic gynecologic and urological surgery. He also helped to develop the St. James Medical Group and recruited outstanding physicians to the Butte community.

Wright plans to remain in the Butte community, and he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family after serving in healthcare administration for the past 34 years.

A national search for Wright’s replacement is underway and Jay Doyle, currently Chief Financial Officer of SCL Health’s Lutheran Medical Center in Denver, will serve as the Interim President of St. James. Doyle previously served as the Vice President of Finance and CFO at St. James from 2008 through July 2015.