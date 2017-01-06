City Desk

When did the American people decide as a culture to stop toasting things? Watching any old-timey movie, or reading any classic book, I get the impression that our forefathers knew how to mark an occasion. Kid got accepted into college? “I’ll get the champagne!” Promotion at work? “Break out the bubbly!” Find a sweet, unmetered parking spot? “Drinks all around!”

I can’t help but wonder if we have less opportunities to celebrate, or if we moved the bar for what was worthy of celebration. Asking around, I find that people seem to be a little intimidated by champagne. Even for people who know their way around a wine rack, champagne seems a little more exotic and unapproachable than the normal varieties of grown-up grape juice. However, approached with a little know-how and open mindedness, sparkling wines can be a welcome guest to any celebration.

Champagne, in true French tradition, follows a lot of rules. True champagne can only be produced from grapes grown in the Champagne region of France and following rules that require, among other things, secondary fermentation of the wine in the bottle to create carbonation, specific vineyard practices, sourcing of grapes exclusively from specific parcels in the Champagne appellation (read: region) and specific pressing regimes unique to the region. While many use the term Champagne as a generic term for sparkling wine, in many countries it is illegal to officially label any product Champagne unless it both comes from the Champagne region and is produced under the rules of the appellation.

That being said, there are a litany of high quality sparkling wines that should never be scoffed at. The viticultural and winemaking practices of making sparkling wines have many similarities to the production of traditional wines with some distinct differences. At the vineyard, grapes are harvested early when there is still high acid levels. Unlike still wine production, high sugar levels are not ideal and grapes destined for sparkling wine production may be harvested at higher yields. Care is taken to avoid tannins and other phenolic compounds with many premium producers still choosing to harvest by hand rather than risk mechanical harvesting which may split the berries and encourage maceration between the skins and juice. This process encourages, primarily, subtle flavors and aromas that make sparkling wines so darn good and pairing with other flavors. High acid content and softer perfume qualities make sparklers an easy going friend, and one who tends to get along with everyone.

Now that we know a little about what makes sparkling wine so special, what is the best way to go about indulging ourselves?

Contrary to popular belief, the best way to enjoy champagne is in a white wine glass. A white wine glass's larger bowl enables the wine to open up in the glass, allowing you to better enjoy all the aromas and to savor the complexity of the champagne. Traditional champagne flutes are perfect for showcasing champagne's stream of bubbles, but their narrow shape limits the drinker's experience of aromas and flavors.

Another common misconception about champagne is to leave it in the fridge. If you're planning to enjoy your bottle of champagne immediately (within 3 or 4 days after buying it) storing it in the refrigerator is fine. But if it sits there for weeks the cork can dry out as refrigerators are also de-humidifiers. As corks dry out, the seal between the bottle and the cork loosen up and the champagne will oxidize faster, changing its aromas. Instead, keep it in a cool place in your home, away from any light, and where the temperature is consistent.

Once you're ready to enjoy your champagne, the best way to chill your bottle is to fill an ice bucket with ice and one-third water and allow your bottle to cool for 15-20 minutes. Bonus points for awesome presentation. Also, remember to hold your glass by the stem and not by the bowl because your hands will warm the champagne up too quickly. (Also, holding the glass by the stem will make you look like you’re an old hand at bubbly.)

Don't be afraid to experiment with food pairings! Oysters and caviar are fantastic with champagne, and more casual foods like french fries, fried chicken and cheese are equally delicious with Champagne! Champagne loves oily, salty and fatty foods as they bring out the wine's fruitiness and freshness, so foods like burgers, tacos, BBQ sauce, and lobster are exciting new pairings to try that champagne connoisseurs have been enjoying for years!

If you have a bottle of champagne in your refrigerator, don't wait for a special occasion to enjoy it. You will see that by opening that bottle, the special occasion will come to you.