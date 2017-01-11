City Desk







January 11, 2017

Helena – The Montana Department of Revenue is mailing livestock reporting forms this week to Montanans who own livestock and need to meet upcoming reporting and payment deadlines.

About 18,500 livestock owners who reported last year will receive reporting forms. All livestock owners need to report by March 1, 2017, any livestock they owned as of February 1. Livestock owners can file online at ReportYourLivestock.mt.gov or submit the hardcopy form.

Livestock owners who have not reported in the past need to report online or fill out a reporting form available from revenue.mt.gov/property-forms or their local Department of Revenue office.

Livestock per capita fees are due May 31. Livestock owners who do not pay their per capita fees when they report will receive their bill in early May with payment due May 31, 2017.

“The department wants to make it more convenient for livestock owners to report their livestock and pay their fees,” said Director Mike Kadas, Montana Department of Revenue. “The online system is efficient and secure, which makes it easier for livestock owners to do business in Montana.”

