Butte Historical Society Regular Meeting Jan. 19, 2017

5:30 PM, Thursday, January 19th

B-SB Archives Building, 17 West Quartz Street

 Contact:  Cim LeProwse; 1 406-491-1259

 Items of Interest to the Public;

- Please note the change of time.

- Presentation Status: BHS - Heritage Projects; National Park Service - National Heritage Area & National Historical Park Initiative

- Election of officers will be done; President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer

 

