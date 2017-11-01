This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Mining City Mischief for 1-11-17

City Desk

Mining City Mischief for 1-11-17

Print


A moveable feast

A man bought some groceries at the Town Pump on Dewey and Harrison yesterday morning.

While the grocery shopper heated a Burrito that he had just purchased, another man grabbed the shopper’s bag. The thief walked off with the groceries, police said at this morning’s media briefing.

Wait here

While waiting for his bus to arrive yesterday evening,  a drunk man at the Bus transfer station on Harrison was arrested for disorderly conduct. He’s being held at the detention center until it’s time for him to catch the next bus, Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters this morning.

Warrants consideration

Abdulaziz Aljuaib was stopped by Butte police at Main and Gold for doing 37 mph in a 25 mph zone. After he was stopped, it was determined that Mr. Aljuaib was wanted on a $200 warrant out of city court. He was detained. He is 26 and from Butte.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Wednesday the 11th. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting