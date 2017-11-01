City Desk



A moveable feast



A man bought some groceries at the Town Pump on Dewey and Harrison yesterday morning.

While the grocery shopper heated a Burrito that he had just purchased, another man grabbed the shopper’s bag. The thief walked off with the groceries, police said at this morning’s media briefing.

Wait here



While waiting for his bus to arrive yesterday evening, a drunk man at the Bus transfer station on Harrison was arrested for disorderly conduct. He’s being held at the detention center until it’s time for him to catch the next bus, Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters this morning.

Warrants consideration



Abdulaziz Aljuaib was stopped by Butte police at Main and Gold for doing 37 mph in a 25 mph zone. After he was stopped, it was determined that Mr. Aljuaib was wanted on a $200 warrant out of city court. He was detained. He is 26 and from Butte.