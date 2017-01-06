City Desk

Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 on the 3rd floor, Uptown Branch 6:30-7:30







Are you an adult who wants to explore higher education? Have you been to college and want to learn how to come back and finish your degree? TRiO Educational Opportunity Center has got answers for you. BSBPL will host the College Exploration Workshops for non-traditional students led by Therese Hinshaw of TRiO. Receive a free gift and get information about: career exploration, sources of financial aid, free college prep classes and college expectations.

