BSBPL introducing: After hours book club

Thursday, February 2 at 6:00pm 3rd floor Main Branch Library

Please join us for the initial meeting of the After Hours Book Club. We will be discussing “Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins.  In response to requests for a book discussion group after working hours BSBPL has created a new book club.
The BSBPL book clubs are a great way for book enthusiasts to get together.

Copies can be checked out at the Circulation Desk.
