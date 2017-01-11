City Desk

January 10, 2017

Butte - The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives launches the new year with its first Brown Bag Lunch lecture on Wednesday, January 11. Dick Gibson will give a presentation about the Bluebird Mine and Mill, located between Butte and Rocker. The Bluebird Mine was a flourishing silver mine in the mid to late 1880s, but its fruitful life was short. Gibson will explore the history that lead to the development and demise of the Blue Bird mine.

Dick Gibson, geologist, tour guide, and author of “Lost Butte, Montana” will give the presentation. Gibson is an avid Butte historian who has presented lectures on local history at the Archives. His most recent project has been collaborating on the creation and development of the Butte Labor History Center, on west Park Street.

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280