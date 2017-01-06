City Desk

ButteNews.net

Jan. 9, 2017



Down by the station, early in the morning, a man from Browning beat a bus depot employee with the employee’s own cane, Butte police reported.

Conrad Bennett was being “loud and obnoxious” at the bus depot on Harrison yesterday ,police told reporters at this morning’s media briefing. The disturbance occurred at about 3:30 am, according to the police report. (See crime report 217CR0000595.)

A bus station employee asked Bennett to “keep it down,” police said.

When the employee went outside the depot, Bennett followed. There Bennett knocked the victim down and beat the employee with the worker’s own cane. The cane broke during the assault. The employee was bleeding from the head and had blood under his left eye, police told reporters.

The assailant has been charged with assault with a weapon, police said.



Mr. Bennett is from Browning. He is 45, police said.