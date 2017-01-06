This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Mixed League Volleyball

City Desk

Mixed League Volleyball

Print
January 9, 2017
BUTTE – The Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce Mixed Volleyball League Registration is now open. To register, please download and complete a 2016-2017 Recreation Activity form from the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation webpage or by clicking the following link: http://co.silverbow.mt.us/DocumentCenter/Home/View/8194. Alternatively, forms are available at the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department office 126 W. Granite Street and the Butte Civic Center main office during normal business hours.
 
Teams should submit completed Recreation Activity forms, including a signature from each team member and $75.00 registration fee no later than Friday, January 27, 2016 to the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department. League play will be on Monday nights from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center Annex beginningMonday, February 6.
 
For questions, please contact Butte-Silver Bow Special Event Coordinator, Bob Lazzari at (406) 497-6535 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it." target="_blank" style="color: #1155cc;">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
END

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Monday the 9th. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting