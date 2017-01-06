City Desk

January 9, 2017

BUTTE – The Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce Mixed Volleyball League Registration is now open. To register, please download and complete a 2016-2017 Recreation Activity form from the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation webpage or by clicking the following link: – The Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce Mixed Volleyball League Registration is now open. To register, please download and complete a 2016-2017 Recreation Activity form from the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation webpage or by clicking the following link: http://co.silverbow.mt.us/DocumentCenter/Home/View/8194 . Alternatively, forms are available at the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department office 126 W. Granite Street and the Butte Civic Center main office during normal business hours.

Teams should submit completed Recreation Activity forms, including a signature from each team member and $75.00 registration fee no later than Friday, January 27, 2016 to the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department. League play will be on Monday nights from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center Annex beginning Monday, February 6 .

END



