City Desk
Mixed League Volleyball
January 9, 2017
BUTTE – The Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce Mixed Volleyball League Registration is now open. To register, please download and complete a 2016-2017 Recreation Activity form from the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation webpage or by clicking the following link: http://co.silverbow.mt.us/DocumentCenter/Home/View/8194. Alternatively, forms are available at the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department office 126 W. Granite Street and the Butte Civic Center main office during normal business hours.
Teams should submit completed Recreation Activity forms, including a signature from each team member and $75.00 registration fee no later than Friday, January 27, 2016 to the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department. League play will be on Monday nights from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center Annex beginningMonday, February 6.
For questions, please contact Butte-Silver Bow Special Event Coordinator, Bob Lazzari at (406) 497-6535 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it." target="_blank" style="color: #1155cc;">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
