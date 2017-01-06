City Desk





"Thanks to the generous support of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, the challenge is on again for Montana businesses to help us reach our fundraising goals for the 2017 festival in Butte this July 7, 8 and 9," said George Everett of the Montana Folk Festival Executive Committee. "Thanks to the generous support of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, the challenge is on again for Montana businesses to help us reach our fundraising goals for the 2017 festival in Butte this July 7, 8 and 9," said George Everett of the Montana Folk Festival Executive Committee.

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has renewed their commitment to donate up to $100,000 in 2017 to support the Montana Folk Festival. In this third year of a three year commitment, the Foundation, in conjunction with Montana Resources, has donated $50,000 to the 2017 Montana Folk Festival. There is a slight catch, however, that calls upon other Montana businesses to rise to a challenge and match through donations and sponsorships of an equal amount -- $50,000.

When the match amount has been received, an additional $50,000 will be contributed to support the Festival by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

“This grant recognizes the importance of the Festival as an economic driver and is offered as a challenge to Montana businesses to join in helping to make the festival a self-sustaining one-of-a-kind event that will continue to bring thousands of tourists to Butte and throughout Montana," said Mike Halligan, Executive Director of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

“Corporate contributions will be encouraged and used to match this generous grant,” said George Everett of the Montana Folk Festival Executive Committee. "Contributions made now will have twice the impact thanks to this generous challenge. This major sponsorship has become the catalyst to entice sponsorships for us in the months leading up to the festival," added Everett.

“The skill and hard work of our 348 employees helps make it possible for the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation to be a major contributor to this Montana Folk Festival. The Folk Festival has evolved into a signature economic development event for the greater Butte-Silver Bow region and we encourage other businesses to support this important event as well,” said Rolin Erickson, Montana Resources President.

"As a member of the Grants Committee for the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Family Foundation, I can say that the Festival has become an important event for us to support for its cultural dividends as well as for the economic benefits it brings to our area," said Mike McGivern, Vice President of HR for Montana Resources.

For businesses considering a sponsorship to match this challenge, there are several other benefits as well. These include print ads, dedicated booths on the festival site, stage announcements and more and are described in more detail on the festival website at www.montanafolkfestival.com, or call 406-565-2249.

For more details about how the Montana Folk Festival returning to Butte this July 7-9 is shaping up, visit www.montanafolkfestival.com.

For more details about the many charitable works of The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation in Butte and beyond, visit www.dpwfoundation.org.

And, to learn more about the work of Montana Resources in Butte, visit www.montanaresources.com.

