House Democrats to challenge electoral collegeJanuary 6, 2017
Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas confirmed last night that as many as 10 of her colleagues plan to contest the validity of Donald Trump's election on Friday when lawmakers meet to certify Trump's electoral college victory. Jackson Lee said in a phone interview that a "batch of challenges will focus on disqualifying electors who may have been ineligible to serve at all," reports Politico.
Fatal shooting at Fort Lauderdale airportJanuary 6, 2016
The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this afternoon was the scene to a fatal shooting. At least five people have been reported killed and eight others injured. A sheriff's deputy took a suspect into custody immediately following the shooting. At this time it is believed that the suspect acted alone, reports NPR
Ex-CIA director quits Trump transition teamJan. 6, 2017
A former director of the Central Intelligence Agency has quit the Trump transition team, citing discomfort and saying that he no longer wanted to "fly under false colors," the Washington Post reported.
Bernie tops talk appearancesJan. 3, 2017
The person who appeared the most on the Sunday news shows in 2016 wasn't Donald Trump. It was Bernie Saunders, The FishbowlDC reports.
Congress is back in session tomorrow and first on their list to go is the Affordable Care ActJanuary 2, 2017
Leaders of both houses say that their number priority, once in session, is to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If they have their way it will be a slap in the face of President Barack Obama, as the ACA is one of his crowning achievements. Republicans have been wanting to get rid of the act from the beginning, and soon they will have a president that will be on their side, says NPR.
Click on the image for a larger view.
Photo by Jim Larson
