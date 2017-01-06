City Desk

Jan. 6, 2017

ButteNews.Net



Stolen moment



Diana Karnes failed to stop at the intersection of Grand and Texas, police said.

Unfortunate, because a vehicle had already stopped there at the stop sign. Unfortunate, because Diana was driving a stolen vehicle. Unfortunate, because Diana was on parole, police reported.

Unfortunate, because a nearby police patrol heard the crash, and Ms. Karnes’s parole was out of Billings, and she did not have permission to travel.

The crash took place yesterday afternoon.

Ms. Karnes has been charged with possession of stolen property and violating her parole., police told reporters at morning’s briefing.

A fine meth

Police stopped Howard Matteson on the 300 block of West Platinum. The plates on his vehicle belonged to a passenger car. Mr. Matteson drove a truck, police said.

With Mr. Matteson was Terri Brown-Waller. She and Matteson were placed in a patrol car while officers searched their vehicle.

There police found syringes, baggies, Q-tips and needles, Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters. Officers also found a small amount of methamphetamine, the undersheriff said.

Most of the material was “associated” with Mr. Matteson, police said.

He has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to sell, the jail roster said.

Ms. Brown Waller was only associated with one item. She has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

All of the drugs seized have been taken to the state crime lab, police said.