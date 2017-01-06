City Desk



by Eric Tegethoff

Big Sky Connection



January 6, 2017

WHITEFISH, Mont. - The community of Whitefish and Montana leaders are sounding alarms about a possible armed march by white supremacists in the coming weeks, and two local groups are responding with an event of their own.



Love Lives Here and the Montana Human Rights Network are co-sponsoring the "Love Not Hate" party on Saturday in Whitefish to help fight weeks of harassment of the town's Jewish residents by users of a neo-Nazi website. Rachel Carroll-Rivas, co-director of the Montana Human Rights Network, said these issues are nothing new to members of Montana's Jewish community.



"It just feels different because we all kind of, really, have a heightened awareness about the microphone some of these bigot ideas have been given by the candidacy of Donald Trump," she said, "and that concerns folks."



The Love Not Hate party will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Depot Park and include speakers and musicians such as Blackfoot Nation singer and storyteller Jack Gladstone.



The harassment has been denounced by state leaders, including the governor, Montana's entire congressional delegation and the mayor of Whitefish. More than 50 religious leaders have spoken out against the online attacks as well. Many Whitefish businesses and community members are displaying paper menorahs in their windows to show support for the city's Jewish residents.



Carroll-Rivas said opponents of the harassment greatly outnumber its supporters.



"It is important to talk about the danger of hateful ideas," she said. "They are powerful, even if they're coming from a very few, extremist, loud voices. But it isn't balanced, in the sense that the large amount of unified support for human rights, for the Jewish community and against hate has been huge and astronomical, and really heartening."



The Montana Human Rights Network also has received threats. For the day of the white supremacist march, tentatively scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the group is planning "Project Lemonade," to raise money for things such as increased security for Jewish families and institutions in Montana. In essence, the white supremacists will be raising the money - since donors will pledge an amount for every minute the hate group marches.