City Desk





January 6, 2017

Butte – The Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department, with the help of volunteers from the Mile High Nordic Ski Education Foundation has groomed a number of Cross Country (XC) Ski Trails at the Highland View Golf Course. Trails are open and free to use for winter recreation every day during daylight hours, after which Parks and Recreation staff will close and lock the gates. We ask trail users to stay on the groomed trails to prevent damage to the golf course greens.



For questions, please contact Parks & Recreation Director, J.P. Gallagher at (406) 497-6571

