The person who appeared the most on the Sunday news shows in 2016 wasn't Donald Trump. It was Bernie Saunders, The FishbowlDC reports.Leaders of both houses say that their number priority, once in session, is to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If they have their way it will be a slap in the face of President Barack Obama, as the ACA is one of his crowning achievements. Republicans have been wanting to get rid of the act from the beginning, and soon they will have a president that will be on their side, says NPR.Ryan Payne, the man from Anaconda who was part of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge standoff, won't be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea, the Oregonian reports.North Carolina legislators failed to repeal House Bill 2. This bill curbs legal protection for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and requires them to use bathroom that corresponds with the gender on their birth certificate, says The New York Times.As authorities were searching though the cab of the trailer that rammed the crowd in the Berlin Christmas market they found two surprising pieces of evidence. A body with stab wounds and bruising, and the wallet of a Tunisian who had been labeled a security threat by German officials and was supposed to have already been deported long before the incident. The suspect, Anis Amri had previously been in custody pending deportation proceedings after being caught with fake papers. Amri had been linked to a radical Salafist preacher, says The New York Times.