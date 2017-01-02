City Desk

Chicken fight

When Taron Kifer came home at about 7 am on New Year’s Eve, he made for the fridge. He expected to find some chicken there. But chicken there was not, police said.

He suspected that his son, Alan Kifer, had eaten the chicken. Blows ensued. Officers arrived and both men were arrested, police reported. The chicken fight was over.

The poultry inspired conflict took place on the 200 block of North Crystal. The father is 64. The son is 32, according to the jail roster.

On ice

Police responded to a medical emergency on the 10 block of Florida.

There they found a 16-year-old girl passed out in the snow. She was taken to Saint James for medical assistance, police said.

Underage drinkers were found at a nearby house party, and four were cited, police said at Tuesday’s media briefing.











