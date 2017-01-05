City Desk

HELENA, Mont.- The Montana Public Service Commission today selected its leadership for the next two years. Commissioners Brad Johnson, R-East Helena and Travis Kavulla, R-Great Falls, were elected in a unanimous vote to the positions of chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

“I’m humbled by the confidence and support of my fellow commissioners and look forward to continuing the work we began in the first term. My primary goal continues to be that of assuring Montanans access to utility services which are affordable reliable and sustainable,” said chairman Johnson, R-East Helena.

Commissioner Kavulla said, “The Commission is determined to provide incentives to regulated utilities that will lead them to increase their operational efficiency and make only those investments that provide value to consumers. I’m happy to continue taking on a leadership role on these important issues.”

