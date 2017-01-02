This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Planning for On-Farm Success
January 4, 2016
Butte - A series of winter workshops to be held in Butte at Headwaters RCD in the Thornton Building (65 E Broadway St) will help beginning Farmers and Ranchers interested in starting a new business or adding a new enterprise. Planning for On-Farm Success offers expert presenters from the Montana University System, and panels of experienced producers and agriculture professionals to help participants understand and develop the tools they need to launch a successful new enterprise.
The workshops, hosted by MSU Extension in partnership with the Community Food & Agriculture Coalition, will be offered Wednesday evenings 5:30-8:30, from January through March on the following topics:
· Jan 18: Farm Strategic Planning
· Jan 25: Researching Your Market
· Feb1: Farm Marketing & Promotion
· Feb 8: Managing Your Financials
· Feb 15: Financial Decision-Making
· Feb 22: Financing Your Farm
· Mar 1: Managing On-Farm Risks
Participants will learn about local resources, network with local producers and service providers and get hands-on support working on their own business plans. Workshop registration is $15 each or $75 for the full series. Full series registration includes a copy of the Planning for On-Farm Success workbook.
For more information and to register, visit www.farmlinkmontana.org or please contact MSU Extension, Butte-Silver Bow County Agent, Kellee Anderson at (406) 723-0217 orThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.