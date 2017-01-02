City Desk



January 4, 2016

Butte - A series of winter workshops to be held in Butte at Headwaters RCD in the Thornton Building (65 E Broadway St) will help beginning Farmers and Ranchers interested in starting a new business or adding a new enterprise. Planning for On-Farm Success offers expert presenters from the Montana University System, and panels of experienced producers and agriculture professionals to help participants understand and develop the tools they need to launch a successful new enterprise. A series of winter workshops to be held in Butte at Headwaters RCD in the Thornton Building (65 E Broadway St) will help beginning Farmers and Ranchers interested in starting a new business or adding a new enterprise. Planning for On-Farm Success offers expert presenters from the Montana University System, and panels of experienced producers and agriculture professionals to help participants understand and develop the tools they need to launch a successful new enterprise.

The workshops, hosted by MSU Extension in partnership with the Community Food & Agriculture Coalition, will be offered Wednesday evenings 5:30-8:30 , from January through March on the following topics:

· Jan 18 : Farm Strategic Planning

· Jan 25 : Researching Your Market

· Feb1 : Farm Marketing & Promotion

· Feb 8 : Managing Your Financials

· Feb 15 : Financial Decision-Making

· Feb 22 : Financing Your Farm

· Mar 1 : Managing On-Farm Risks

Participants will learn about local resources, network with local producers and service providers and get hands-on support working on their own business plans. Workshop registration is $15 each or $75 for the full series. Full series registration includes a copy of the Planning for On-Farm Success workbook.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. For more information and to register, visit www.farmlinkmontana.org or please contact MSU Extension, Butte-Silver Bow County Agent, Kellee Anderson at (406) 723-0217 or