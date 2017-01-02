This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Butte-Silver Bow DUIs down in 2016
Check Your Briefs
Bernie tops talk appearancesJan. 3, 2017
The person who appeared the most on the Sunday news shows in 2016 wasn't Donald Trump. It was Bernie Saunders, The FishbowlDC reports.
Congress is back in session tomorrow and first on their list to go is the Affordable Care ActJanuary 2, 2017
Leaders of both houses say that their number priority, once in session, is to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If they have their way it will be a slap in the face of President Barack Obama, as the ACA is one of his crowning achievements. Republicans have been wanting to get rid of the act from the beginning, and soon they will have a president that will be on their side, says NPR.
Judge rejects Anaconda man's plea change requestDec. 31, 2016
Ryan Payne, the man from Anaconda who was part of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge standoff, won't be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea, the Oregonian reports.
Bathroom law does not, yet, get repealed in North CarolinaDecember 22, 2016
North Carolina legislators failed to repeal House Bill 2. This bill curbs legal protection for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and requires them to use bathroom that corresponds with the gender on their birth certificate, says The New York Times.
Surprising suspect for German authoritiesDecember 22, 2016
As authorities were searching though the cab of the trailer that rammed the crowd in the Berlin Christmas market they found two surprising pieces of evidence. A body with stab wounds and bruising, and the wallet of a Tunisian who had been labeled a security threat by German officials and was supposed to have already been deported long before the incident. The suspect, Anis Amri had previously been in custody pending deportation proceedings after being caught with fake papers. Amri had been linked to a radical Salafist preacher, says The New York Times.
Latest News
- Butte-Silver Bow DUIs down in 2016
- Looking back to look ahead
- Using Science to Keep New Year's Resolutions in 2017
- Thursdays at BSBPL Coloring for Adults - 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
- Aussie/Border Collie lost near Rocker
- FIRE UPDATE: 1038 Missoula Ave, Montana Tech Apartment Housing
- Aquatic Facility Presentation
- Mining City Mischief for Dec. 28, 2016
- Could Facebook's Proposition to Curate News Limit Points of View?
- Tips to Stay Afloat in Chaos of the Holidays
- Council authorizes $50,000 for Headframe project
- This Week in Labor History for Dec 28 – Jan 3
- Council authorizes Lynch lawsuit settlement
- Eggnog Redux
- Mining City Mischief for Dec. 21, 2016