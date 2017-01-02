City Desk







ButteNews.net

By Diane Larson

2016 was a good year for ButteNews.net and the Shop.Dine.Play. We plugged along for most of the year, we grew; we shrank back down and added to our media empire. The end of 2016 is a good time to look at what happened in the past twelve months.

In our January issue we quoted T.S. Eliot who said, “For last year’s words belong to last year’s and next year’s words await another voice.” The following is a condensed version of that voice.

Last January, as we all do each year, we reminisced on the year before. We remembered the violence in Paris and Earthquakes in Nepal. There was same sex marriage and Bruce Jenner becoming Caitlyn Jenner. In Butte we welcomed Buffalo Wild Wings, and Staggering Ox. Pizza Ranch began construction began and opened in April of 2016.

In February, because it is the month of love, we celebrated the love and letters that existed between John and Abigail Adams. We welcomed Dr. Marwan Massouh who joined his younger brother, Dr. Hassan Massouh in practice at St. James. Of course you can’t have a February issue and not talk about the origins of Valentine’s Day or its traditions, so of course we had it in there.

The Empty Bowls that fight hunger were explored in March, as well as the new organization founded by St. James called Kid’s Coalition. Tim Mazzaferro talked to us about bringing Pizza Ranch to Butte. Because we are in Butte we cannot enter the month of March without talking about one of the biggest holidays for this community which is St. Patrick’s Day, so we didn’t. There was even a shout out to St. Urho.

The environment was celebrated heavily in April with articles about Earth Day and Teddy Roosevelt’s conservation legacy. In Butte we talked about 500 trees that were planted on Earth Day and the Terrific Tree Trimming operation. At the Butte-Silver Bow Library they celebrated library week with many fun festivities. One of these celebrations was the first (hopefully annual) Edible Book Festival, which was fun and delicious.

May has May Day so naturally we talked about the Haymarket Riots of May 4, 1886; it was an interesting and educational exploration. The Butte-Silver Bow Archives presented an exhibit on Serbian Culture that we explored with the help of Father Russell Radoichich of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, another fascinating journey.

We educated ourselves and hopefully you with A brief history of Father’s Day in June. Flag Day was prominent in the June issue where we discovered that George M Cohan got the idea for his song “Grand Ole Flag” after meeting a veteran from the Civil War. The man had a tattered old flag in his lap and was sitting next to Cohan. He told Cohan that he fought at Gettysburg, looked down at the flag and said, “she’s a grand old rag.” Butori Collision Center helped us celebrated the Butte graduates. In the month of June we began to celebrate our local people with an article on Danny Felix. We spoke with Danny and Teresa Rose who make up Dynamic Duets.

July was another very fun month beginning with the Montana Folk Festival. We also welcomed our food and drink columnist, the fun and talented Tyler Morrison. For his first article he explored how to navigate the barbeque wine pairing minefield. The second big celebration in July in Butte is Evel Kneivel Days so we looked back at the man and legend.

An Ri Ra honored our cover and pages in picture and word in August. The energetic and adorable Kayli McElroy, a long time member of the Tiernan Dancers, talked to us about her time as a dancer and what that entails. The Butte native and renaissance musician, Russell Nelson, shared his music and life.

September is quickly becoming another big festival month for Butte. We celebrated the Original Festival with Matt Boyle and spoke with Don Andrews and Brian Boyle who brought to Butte it’s first annual film festival. Tyler Morrison educated us on the term ‘organic’ and what that label on products means. Australian author, John M. Zurak talked to us about his novel Kata’s Father. Another local musician, Heather Lingle shared her music, her life and philosophy.

October gave us a chance to celebrate the 2016 Pumpkin Patch which honored Bob O’Bill. Creator of The Original Nightmare, Sam DeBree explained his love for haunted housed and how he got into creating them. Tyler gave us some delightful information on beer-dessert paring.

In November ButteNews.net was honored with two veterans of WWII. We listened to their stories and gave them back to you. Marian Jensen, author of Mining City Mysteries shared how she became an author and why she chose Butte as her backdrop for her stories. Tyler talked turkey, and Diane talked cranberries.

December, the month of giving, we celebrated the Mining City Christmas, program organized by Action, Inc. With many partners, Action Inc. provides Christmas for many who otherwise would not have one. Butte’s own Bard, Sean Eamon graced our pages with his story and philosophy on creating music. Eggnog was the topic of Tyler’s delicious column and we shared many recipes for making Christmas treats.

In March we began publishing a Shop.Dine.Play for Billings, which we continued until October. In November Chris Harris joined our team and has proven to be an amazing addition.

Our hope for 2017 is that we continue to grow and bring worthy, fun and interesting pieces your way. Thank you for a fantastic year and we look forward to spending the next year with you.

Happy New Year!