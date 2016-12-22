This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Check Your Briefs
Bathroom law does not, yet, get repealed in North CarolinaDecember 22, 2016
North Carolina legislators failed to repeal House Bill 2. This bill curbs legal protection for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and requires them to use bathroom that corresponds with the gender on their birth certificate, says The New York Times.
Surprising suspect for German authoritiesDecember 22, 2016
As authorities were searching though the cab of the trailer that rammed the crowd in the Berlin Christmas market they found two surprising pieces of evidence. A body with stab wounds and bruising, and the wallet of a Tunisian who had been labeled a security threat by German officials and was supposed to have already been deported long before the incident. The suspect, Anis Amri had previously been in custody pending deportation proceedings after being caught with fake papers. Amri had been linked to a radical Salafist preacher, says The New York Times.
The 2017 inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of FameDecember 21, 2016
The class of 2017 inductees are:
Joan Baez
Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
Journey
Pearl Jam
Tupac Shakur
Yes
...and award for musical excellence: Nile Rodgers, according to www.rockhall.com/class-2017-inductees
Explosion kills 27 people in Fireworks market in MexicoDecember 21, 2016
Yesterday afternoon a large explosion at a fireworks market in Mexico killed at least 27 people and injured 70. The explosion occurred around 3:00 pm at San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec, a town on the outskirts of Mexico City. It is currently unknown what caused the explosion. Officials have called for a full investigation, says The New York Times.
Talks take place in Moscow to end war in SyriaDecember 21, 2016
Excluding the United States, and without consulting the United Nations, Russia, Iran and Turkey met in Moscow yesterday to work toward an accord to end the war in Syria. Absence of the Western powers almost guarantees President Bashar al-Assad will remain, says The New York Times.
City Desk
Aussie/Border Collie lost near Rocker
KC, a one-year-old Aussie-Border Collie was lost south of Rocker., KC wasn't wearing a collar, but has a chip. KC was last seen Dec.30, south of Rocker. There is a reward. Please call Molly at 406.491.0518.
