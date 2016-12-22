City Desk

December 30, 2016

BUTTE – The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department Engines’ #4 and #2 responded to a report of a fire within a residence located at 1038 Missoula Avenue (Montana Tech Off-Campus Student Housing) at 5:42 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Firefighters encountered smoke and flames showing from the exterior of apartment #1032. Crews quickly extinguished the exterior fire. The fire that reached the interior of the apartment was extinguished by the activation of the apartment’s sprinkler system. Fire crews then focused their attention on the interior of the apartment, checking for extension in apartment #1032 as well as the adjoining apartment, and controlling the water flow from the two activated sprinkler heads.

The apartment was occupied by three (3) males. One (1) male was suffering from smoke inhalation and was treated and transported from the scene by A-1 ambulance. The fire damaged the exterior siding, two (2) large exterior windows, the front door, and the overhead awning. Water damage was noted within the apartment; however, the sprinkler activation confined the fire to the exterior of the building and kept it from engulfing the entire residential complex, saving lives, and limiting property damage.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Investigation Team was able to determine the cause of the fire to be accidental with the origin being at the site of an exterior BBQ that was used that evening. Fire Department crews checked for fire extension and cleared the scene after 7:00 a.m. We thank Montana Tech for having a properly installed and maintained automatic fire sprinkler system. Total cost damages to the involved structure was minimal. A-1 Ambulance transported the injured civilian to the emergency room.

Thanks also goes out to the Butte police department, A-1 ambulance, Big Butte Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the maintenance, engineering and security crews of Montana Tech for their rapid and professional response.

“This is a great sprinkler success story, the facilities sprinkler and alarm systems did their jobs. There were no fatalities, minimal amounts of property damage and after some minor clean-up this apartment should be back up and running quickly, Said Assistant Chief Doherty, “This is a great example of how sprinklers save lives; they are efficient, effective, and essential in protecting both lives and property.”

Please note the YouTube link to a PSA from the Fresno (California) Fire Department. It is one of our favorites. It shows why living with fire sprinklers may be even better than having a firefighter in your home.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqIE5lnsGrw Fresno Fire PSA-Fire Sprinkler

For further details, please contact Butte-Silver Bow Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal, Brian Doherty at (406) 497-6482 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .